HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,846.26 and traded as low as GBX 9,831.68. HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 9,902, with a volume of 27,776 shares trading hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of £102.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,850.95.

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