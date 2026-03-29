Hoppy (HOPPY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $275.43 Thousand

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $275.43 thousand worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,657.64 or 0.99891241 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000341 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $285,650.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

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