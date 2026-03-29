Head to Head Survey: Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denso has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuantumScape and Denso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 6 0 0 1.67 Denso 0 4 0 0 2.00

Profitability

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $8.98, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Denso.

This table compares QuantumScape and Denso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -39.90% -35.31% Denso 5.12% 7.23% 4.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Denso”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.86 million ($0.76) -8.24 Denso $47.03 billion 0.73 $2.77 billion $0.92 12.77

Denso has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denso beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Denso

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories, comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

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