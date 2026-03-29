Head-To-Head Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) versus Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Artivion alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion 2.21% 7.43% 3.53% LENSAR -87.12% N/A -73.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Artivion and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Artivion and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 2 6 0 2.75 LENSAR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $50.47, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Artivion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than LENSAR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artivion and LENSAR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $441.33 million 3.82 $9.77 million $0.20 175.92 LENSAR $53.49 million 1.35 -$31.40 million ($4.39) -1.38

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artivion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artivion beats LENSAR on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It offers E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, a stent graft system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.