Head-To-Head Comparison: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) versus Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and Smith Douglas Homes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.05 billion 12.93 $516.04 million N/A N/A Smith Douglas Homes $971.12 million 0.63 $10.69 million $1.19 10.06

Profitability

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Sino Land and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Smith Douglas Homes 1.10% -1.03% -0.79%

Volatility and Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sino Land and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smith Douglas Homes 3 6 1 0 1.80

Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

Sino Land beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

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Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Smith Douglas Homes

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Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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