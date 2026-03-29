Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $36.3030 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million.

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Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

GYRE opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $657.39 million, a P/E ratio of 678.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GYRE. Zacks Research downgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GYRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GYRE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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