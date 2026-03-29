Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.20 and traded as low as GBX 17.96. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 17.97, with a volume of 5,900,352 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.21. The company has a market cap of £207.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.55.

About Gulf Marine Services

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Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 14 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

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