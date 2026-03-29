Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 34,800 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $37.40 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

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