Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.2182 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Grupo Cibest has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Cibest has a payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Cibest to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.
Grupo Cibest Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.95. 325,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Grupo Cibest has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.
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Grupo Cibest Company Profile
Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.
In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.
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