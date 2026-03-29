GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 837,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 26th total of 644,123 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,268,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 5.5%

TSDD stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 173.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 90,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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