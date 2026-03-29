Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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