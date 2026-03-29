Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,975 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Arista, a modest lift to forward earnings expectations that supports longer‑term growth assumptions. Erste Group raises EPS estimates (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool argues Arista is “quietly winning the AI race,” highlighting Arista’s strength in high‑performance networking for large data centers — a structural tailwind as AI infrastructure spending grows. The 1 Reason Arista Networks Is Quietly Winning the AI Race in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Arista as a “strong growth stock” using style scores, which may attract growth‑oriented investors but is not new fundamental news. Here’s Why Arista Networks (ANET) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also flags ANET as a trending/most‑searched stock, signaling heightened retail/institutional attention that can increase short‑term volatility without changing fundamentals. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses assessing Arista’s valuation note mixed near‑term returns versus strong multi‑year shareholder gains — a reminder valuation could cap upside after a big run. Assessing Arista Networks (ANET) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on Nvidia’s networking unit shows NVDA scaling into high‑speed interconnects for AI — a competitive dynamic that could pressure Arista on pricing and market share in GPU‑dense data centers. Is NVDA’s Networking Unit Becoming a Core Growth Engine?
Arista Networks Price Performance
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,936,324 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
See Also
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