Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,725 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,647,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,265,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

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