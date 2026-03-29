Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 287.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,476,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,908,000 after buying an additional 823,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,284.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,275,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894,074 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,545,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144,549 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,530,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,780,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,463 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

VONV stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

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