GEODNET (GEOD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $61.60 Million

GEODNET (GEOD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One GEODNET token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GEODNET has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GEODNET has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $203.36 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.32 or 0.99932807 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GEODNET

GEODNET launched on September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. GEODNET’s official message board is medium.com/geodnet. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. GEODNET’s official website is www.geodnet.com. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.14176038 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $218,096.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GEODNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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