Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $19.24 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 77.2% in the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HD opened at $321.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $320.26 and a one year high of $426.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.52.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.