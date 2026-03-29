Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Reduces Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. trimmed its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,710 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Itau Unibanco Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

See Also

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