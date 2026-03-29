Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Walmart by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 50,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,825,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

WMT stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.