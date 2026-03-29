Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.15. Genelux has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 482,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genelux currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

View Our Latest Report on GNLX

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company’s programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux’s lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux’s pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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