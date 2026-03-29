Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.54 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $89.54 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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