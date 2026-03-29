Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GH opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.76. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.60. The firm has a market cap of C$242.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

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Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.05 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.9795918 EPS for the current year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company’s reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment, which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery, and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients; and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.

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