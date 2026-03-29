Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 106,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 717,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,194 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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