FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,571,113 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 3,786,270 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:FTAI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.06. 874,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,126. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.70.
FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.
In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.
Further Reading
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