FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,571,113 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 3,786,270 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.4%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 17.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 236.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 86,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTAI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.06. 874,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,126. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.70.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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