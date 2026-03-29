Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$17.64 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$18.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.38.

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Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of C$69.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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