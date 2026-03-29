Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,056 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 26th total of 44,904 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DIEM stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

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