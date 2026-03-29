Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 10th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FBRT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 70.78, a current ratio of 70.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 48,934.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 766,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 127,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,310 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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