Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,324 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,367,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,493,000 after acquiring an additional 259,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,700,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,430,000 after purchasing an additional 488,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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