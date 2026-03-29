Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,324 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,367,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,493,000 after acquiring an additional 259,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,700,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,430,000 after purchasing an additional 488,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.
More SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Consumer sentiment fell and one‑year inflation expectations rose, helping push spot gold above $4,450–$4,550/oz and lifting demand for gold exposures. Spot gold shoots above $4,450/oz
- Positive Sentiment: Gold snapped a three‑week losing streak as buyers stepped in, which supports GLDM’s price recovery when bullion rallies. Gold snaps three-week losing streak
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary says advisors are broadening allocations to gold ETFs as a long‑term diversifier, which may support inflows into GLDM. Gold ETFs Gain as Advisors Seek New Diversifiers
- Positive Sentiment: Technical reports note a rebound after a test of the 200‑day moving average, suggesting dip buyers are active and could fuel further upside. Gold Rally Builds After 200-Day Test
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups of top gold ETFs highlight the sector for recession hedging; inclusion or mention can raise visibility for GLDM but is not a direct catalyst. Top 5 Gold ETFs to Hedge Against Recession
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysis across timeframes also shows growing bearish signals and resistance, increasing the risk of renewed selling that could cap GLDM gains. Bearish Signals Grow Across Timeframes
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risks remain — coordinated hawkish central bank positioning and a stronger dollar / higher bond yields are persistent headwinds for gold and ETF flows. The Fed Meeting Changed Everything
- Negative Sentiment: Physical supply moves (Turkey selling reserves) and intermittent oil/geo headlines create mixed price pressure that can hurt momentum. Turkey taps its gold reserves
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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