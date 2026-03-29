FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Short Interest Up 62.9% in March

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,706 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 26th total of 15,782 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA NFRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 33,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75. FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

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FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFRA. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 182,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

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The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

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