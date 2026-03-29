FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Short Interest Up 62.9% in March

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,706 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 26th total of 15,782 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA NFRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 33,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75. FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund
About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund
The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.
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