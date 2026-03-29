First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 357,482 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the February 26th total of 222,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,687,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

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First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.01 and a beta of 0.08.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (SCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize long-term income by holding intermediate-term structured credit investments such as RMBS, CMBS, CLOs, and ABS. Securities are of any credit quality. SCIO was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

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