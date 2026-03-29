Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.29 and traded as high as C$17.40. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$17.39, with a volume of 71,548 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

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Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.66 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.4199717 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Asia, and Europe and generates substantial sales from the United States.

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