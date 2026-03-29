Financial Review: Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and Environmental Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 5 7 1 2.69 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.58 billion 1.25 $132.91 million $0.52 26.30 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Energy and Environmental Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.71% 8.36% 3.47% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Environmental Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

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Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Environmental Power

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Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

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