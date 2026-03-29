Financial Review: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockwell Medical and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 biote 1 1 1 0 2.00

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.29%. biote has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than biote.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $69.26 million 0.50 -$480,000.00 ($0.15) -5.80 biote $192.22 million 0.27 $27.05 million $0.75 1.76

This table compares Rockwell Medical and biote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than biote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -7.67% -16.11% -9.72% biote 14.07% -23.41% 14.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Rockwell Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

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Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including testing supplies, 5% acetic acid cleaning solution, 5% and 2% citric acid descaler, filtration salts, and other items used by hemodialysis providers. The company's hemodialysis concentrate products are used to sustain patient's life by removing toxins and balancing electrolytes in a dialysis patient's bloodstream. The company serves to hemodialysis clinics. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

About biote

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biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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