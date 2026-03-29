Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,141 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 25,793 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 24,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast. With a network of branches, ATMs and digital channels, Fifth Third serves individual consumers, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s retail banking operations provide deposit accounts, credit and debit card services, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and auto financing.

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