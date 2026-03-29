Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,247 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 26th total of 20,502 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

FDBC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 7,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

In other Fidelity D&D Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Mcdonald purchased 10,414 shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,976.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,756.28. The trade was a 6.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.