Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Shares Up 18% – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2749 and last traded at $0.2650. 3,682,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 615,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2246.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

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About Falcon Oil & Gas

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Falcon Oil & Gas Limited is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol FOLGF. The company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources in Europe, with a primary emphasis on Central Europe.

The company’s principal assets include onshore exploration permits and production licenses in Hungary and Romania. In Hungary, Falcon holds interests in multiple blocks where it has conducted 2D and 3D seismic surveys and appraisal drilling to evaluate the potential of unconventional gas plays.

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