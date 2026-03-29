EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,372 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 26th total of 44,546 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 402.5 days.

EXOR Stock Performance

Shares of EXOSF stock remained flat at $51.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. EXOR has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55.

Get EXOR alerts:

Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company incorporated in the Netherlands and controlled by the Agnelli family. Through strategic investments and active ownership, the company pursues long-term value creation across multiple industries. Exor’s portfolio spans automotive, industrial, media and reinsurance sectors, reflecting a broad spectrum of global business interests.

In the automotive arena, Exor holds significant stakes in Stellantis, the multinational automaker formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, and in Ferrari, the luxury sports car manufacturer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EXOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.