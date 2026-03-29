Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. United Bank raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More NIKE News
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterates a Buy, saying China weakness looks priced in and that stabilizing demand plus innovation could support a re‑rating. Nike: China Weakness Priced In, Stabilizing Demand and Innovation Set Up Re‑Rating Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Williams Trading maintains a Buy and a $80 price target, citing strengthening global trends and product momentum that could drive above‑consensus FY27 earnings. Nike Buy Rating Backed by Strengthening Global Trends and Product Momentum Driving Above-Consensus FY27 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile investor commentary (Jim Cramer) expressed confidence that the stock can recover toward ~$70, giving sentiment support to buyers who focus on a turnaround narrative. Jim Cramer on NIKE: “I Think We’ll See $70 for That Stock”
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term bulls point to the “Win Now” turnaround showing early signs (recent EPS beats, category momentum) and give larger upside targets ($85 in one note). Nike At 5-Year Lows: Why The Turnaround Is Already Working
- Neutral Sentiment: Nike launched a World Cup collection made from textile waste — a positive brand/ESG play but uncertain near‑term revenue impact. Nike’s World Cup Textile Waste Line Tests Turnaround And Valuation Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews (Zacks, Market commentary) flag key metrics investors should watch in the Q3 release (revenue growth, gross margin and China trends); history of earnings beats adds some confidence but not certainty. Stay Ahead of the Game With Nike (NKE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street’s Insights on Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Investopedia and other outlets warn of high post‑earnings volatility; some traders expect a sharp move and the potential for the stock to retest multi‑year lows if results disappoint. Here’s How Much Nike Stock Is Expected to Move After Earnings Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback: Telsey cut its price target to $65 and Erste trimmed FY2026 EPS expectations — both amplify downside risk if results miss hopes. Telsey Advisory Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $65.00 MarketBeat – NIKE Report
- Negative Sentiment: China remains the key risk: coverage notes that improvement is uneven and markets are pricing some weakness, leaving limited margin for error in the release. Nike Stock Struggles Mightily As Wall Street Eyes Earnings, China Progress
Insider Transactions at NIKE
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE
NIKE Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NKE opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.
About NIKE
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
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