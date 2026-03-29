Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. United Bank raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NIKE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NKE opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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