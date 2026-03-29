Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,024 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cleanspark worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cleanspark by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Cleanspark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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