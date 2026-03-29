Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,023 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 1.3%

ANET opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $1,029,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,547.28. This trade represents a 81.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,632 shares of company stock worth $26,936,324. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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