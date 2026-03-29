Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,169,723 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 26th total of 9,397,401 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,567,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

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Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,201.10. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 253,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,326 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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