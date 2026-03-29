ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.56 and last traded at $160.07. 15,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 15,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.52.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 2.9%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 0.06.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $2.7697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.8%. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.19%.
Institutional Trading of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer. they also have concessions in john lewis stores nationwide and in david jones, australia.
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