Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Equity Bancshares Price Performance
EQBK stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $918.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.
The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.
Further Reading
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