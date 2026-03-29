Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $918.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

About Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

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