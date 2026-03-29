Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $164.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.1429.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $7,917,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE EMR opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

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Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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