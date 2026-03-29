Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.32. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$25.76 and a twelve month high of C$38.26.

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Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of C$430.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company’s suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

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