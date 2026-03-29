Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.23, Zacks reports.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.61. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electra Battery Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

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About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Inc is a Canada-based battery materials company focused on the sourcing, refining and recycling of critical minerals used in lithium-ion batteries. The company’s core business activities include the development of hydrometallurgical processing facilities to convert raw feedstocks—such as mined ores, recycled battery black mass and industrial by-products—into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, lithium and other specialty materials. Electra’s business model centers on vertically integrated operations designed to secure supply chain resilience for North American and global electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

In 2022, Electra Battery Materials completed a business combination transaction and commenced trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker ELBM.

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