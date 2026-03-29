Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $208,544.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,313.80. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Exner sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $225,326.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 222,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,219.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 39,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 622.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 66,342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 102.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 89.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,304,000 after purchasing an additional 300,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Elastic has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.