Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,946,376 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 3,893,553 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $17,917,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Dover by 91.8% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of Dover by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 16,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1,644.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $206.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Dover in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.54.

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Dover Company Profile

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Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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