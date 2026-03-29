Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 307,803 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 26th total of 222,156 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

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Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. 941,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,733. The stock has a market cap of $410.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

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