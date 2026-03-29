Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DFUS opened at $69.19 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.