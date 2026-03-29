Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,889 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 26th total of 6,311 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 26,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,677. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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